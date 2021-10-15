Study: Photosynthesizing Microorganisms Can Produce Oxygen in Brain Blood Vessels of Tadpoles

Oct 15, 2021 by News Staff
« Previous
|
Next »

Biologists at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich have developed a method that allows tadpoles of African clawed frogs (Xenopus laevis) to ‘breathe’ by introducing green algae or cyanobacteria into their bloodstream to supply oxygen. The team’s method provides enough oxygen to effectively rescue neurons in the brains of oxygen-deprived tadpoles.

Transcardial injection of green algae or cyanobacteria in Xenopus laevis tadpoles distributed these photosynthetic microorganisms throughout the CNS causing a light exposure-timed increase of the oxygen concentration upon illumination of the brain; during a general, brain-wide extinction of neuronal activity by sub-atmospheric oxygen levels, green algae, and cyanobacteria were able to reversibly and repetitively reinitiate the spike activity upon illumination, thereby demonstrating the capacity of these microorganisms to rescue brain activity by photosynthetic oxygen. Image credit: Özugur et al., doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2021.103158.

Transcardial injection of green algae or cyanobacteria in Xenopus laevis tadpoles distributed these photosynthetic microorganisms throughout the CNS causing a light exposure-timed increase of the oxygen concentration upon illumination of the brain; during a general, brain-wide extinction of neuronal activity by sub-atmospheric oxygen levels, green algae, and cyanobacteria were able to reversibly and repetitively reinitiate the spike activity upon illumination, thereby demonstrating the capacity of these microorganisms to rescue brain activity by photosynthetic oxygen. Image credit: Özugur et al., doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2021.103158.

“The algae actually produced so much oxygen that they could bring the nerve cells back to life, if you will,” said Dr. Hans Straka, a researcher in the Department Biology at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University Munich.

“For many people, it sounds like science fiction, but after all, it’s just the right combination of biological schemes and biological principles.”

In nature, algae live harmoniously in sponges, corals, and anemones, providing them with oxygen and even nutrients.

Why not in vertebrates like frogs? To explore the possibility, the team injected green algae (Chlamydomonas reinhardtii) or cyanobacteria (Synechocystis sp.) into tadpole hearts of African clawed frogs.

With each heartbeat, the algae inched through blood vessels and eventually reached the brain, turning the translucent tadpole bright green.

Shining light on these tadpoles prompted both algae species to pump out oxygen to nearby cells.

After distributing algae to the brain, the researchers isolated the tadpole’s head and placed it in an oxygen bubble bath with essential nutrients that would preserve the functioning of the cells, allowing them to monitor neural activity and oxygen levels.

As the scientists depleted oxygen from the bath, the nerves ceased firing and fell silent.

However, illuminating the tadpole head restarted the neural activity within 15 to 20 min, which is about two times faster than replenishing the bath with oxygen without the algae.

The revived nerves also performed as well or even better than before oxygen depletion, showing that the team’s method was quick and efficient.

“We succeeded in showing the proof of principle experiment with this method. It was amazingly reliable and robust, and in my eyes, a beautiful approach,” Dr. Straka said.

“Working in principle doesn’t really mean that you could apply it at the end, but it’s the first step in order to initiate other studies.”

While the authors think their findings may someday lead to new therapies for conditions induced by stroke or oxygen-scarce environments, such as underwater and high altitudes, algae are far from ready to enter our blood circulation.

Their next step is to see whether the injected algae can survive inside living tadpoles and continue oxygen production without causing an immune response that wreaks havoc on the animals.

“You have to have new ideas and new concepts to explore; this is one of the ways science is driven,” Dr. Straka said.

“If you are open-minded and think it through, all of a sudden, you can see all the possibilities from one idea.”

The results were published online in the journal iScience.

_____

Suzan Özugur et al. Green oxygen power plants in the brain rescue neuronal activity. iScience, published online October 13, 2021; doi: 10.1016/j.isci.2021.103158

Published in
Tagged as
You Might Like
Paraparatrechina neela, holotype worker. Image credit: Sahanashree et al., doi: 10.3897/zookeys.1203.114168.

Entomologists Discover Metallic-Blue Colored Ant Species in India

Pandoravirus salinus (© IGS CNRS-AMU)

Biologists Find Giant Viruses in Samples from Greenland Ice Sheet

Tmesipteris oblanceolata. Image credit: Pol Fernández.

New Caledonian Fern Species Has Largest Genome of Any Living Organism

The carrion crow (Corvus corone). Image credit: Andreas Nieder.

Crows Can Vocally Count Up To Four, Study Shows

Sam J. England & Daniel Robert found that some terrestrial animals can detect the electric field emanating from their electrostatically charged predators and use this sense to initiate defensive behaviors. These photographs show four species investigated in the study: (A) the caterpillar of the cinnabar moth (Tyria jacobaeae) assuming a defensive coiling posture; (B) the caterpillar of the scarce vapourer moth (Telochurus recens) assuming a defensive coiling posture; (C) the caterpillar of the European peacock butterfly (Aglais io), midway through a defensive flailing motion; (D) the predatory common wasp (Vespula vulgaris). Image credit: Sam J. England & Daniel Robert, doi: 10.1073/pnas.2322674121.

Caterpillars Can Detect Predatory Wasps by Static Electricity They Emit, Study Suggests

Recent experiments have demonstrated that carnivores and ungulates in Africa, Asia, Europe and North America fear the human ‘super predator’ far more than other predators. Australian mammals have been a focus of research on predator naiveté because it is suspected they show atypical responses. To experimentally test if mammals in Australia also most fear humans, McGann et al. quantified the responses of four native marsupials (eastern gray kangaroo, Bennett’s wallaby, Tasmanian pademelon, common brushtail possum) and introduced fallow deer to playbacks of predator (human, dog, Tasmanian devil, wolf) or non-predator control (sheep) vocalizations. Image credit: Pen_ash.

Australian Marsupials Fear Humans Far More Than Any Other Predator, New Study Shows

Still images from UAV drone video showing datalogger placement and respiration. Image credit: McRae et al., doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0302758.

Killer Whales Take Single Breath between Dives, Marine Scientists Confirm

Share This Page