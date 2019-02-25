Dogs’ Personalities Can Change Over Time, New Study Suggests

Feb 25, 2019 by News Staff
« Previous
|
Next »

When humans go through big changes in life, their personality traits can change. In a study published in the Journal of Research in Personality, a duo of researchers from Michigan State University found that this also happens with dogs — and to a surprisingly large degree. Additionally, the team found that dogs’ personalities can predict many important life outcomes; for example, their personalities will influence how close they feel to their owners, biting behavior and even health conditions.

In a sample of 1,681 dogs, Chopik & Weaver found reliable age differences in dog personality.

In a sample of 1,681 dogs, Chopik & Weaver found reliable age differences in dog personality.

Michigan State University’s Dr. William Chopik and his colleague, Dr. Jonathan Weaver, surveyed owners of 1,681 dogs (mean age – 6.44 years, 46.2% female), including 50 different breeds.

The extensive survey had owners evaluate their dog’s personalities and answered questions about the dog’s behavioral history. The owners also answered a survey about their own personalities.

“We found correlations in three main areas: age and personality, in human-to-dog personality similarities and in the influence a dog’s personality has on the quality of its relationship with its owner,” Dr. Chopik said.

“Older dogs are much harder to train; we found that the ‘sweet spot’ for teaching a dog obedience is around the age of six, when it outgrows its excitable puppy stage but before its too set in its ways.”

“One trait that rarely changes in age with dogs was fear and anxiety.”

Honing in on the saying, ‘dogs resemble their owners,” this study showed dogs and owners share specific personality traits.

Extroverted humans rated their dogs as more excitable and active, while owners high in negative emotions rated their dogs as more fearful, active and less responsive to training.

Owners who rated themselves as agreeable rated their dogs as less fearful and less aggressive to people and animals.

The owners who felt happiest about their relationships with their dogs reported active and excitable dogs, as well as dogs who were most responsive to training.

“Aggression and anxiety didn’t matter as much in having a happy relationship,” Dr. Chopik said.

“There are a lot of things we can do with dogs — like obedience classes and training — that we can’t do with people.”

“Exposure to obedience classes was associated with more positive personality traits across the dog’s lifespan. This gives us exciting opportunities to examine why personality changes in all sorts of animals.”

The findings prove how much power humans have over influencing a dog’s personality.

Many of the reasons a dog’s personality changes are a result of the ‘nature versus nurture’ theory associated with humans’ personalities.

Next, the researchers will examine how the environment owners provide their dogs might change the dogs’ behavior.

“Say you adopt a dog from a shelter. Some traits are likely tied to biology and resistant to change, but you then put it in a new environment where it’s loved, walked and entertained often. The dog then might become a little more relaxed and sociable,” Dr. Chopik said.

“Now that we know dogs’ personalities can change, next we want to make strong connection to understand why dogs act — and change — the way they do.”

_____

William J. Chopik & Jonathan R. Weaver. Old dog, new tricks: Age differences in dog personality traits, associations with human personality traits, and links to important outcomes. Journal of Research in Personality, published online February 15, 2019; doi: 10.1016/j.jrp.2019.01.005

Published in
Tagged as
You Might Like
Lovich et al. show that eye movement-related eardrum oscillations contain parametric information about horizontal and vertical eye displacement as well as initial/final eye position with respect to the head. Image credit: Lovich et al., doi: 10.1073/pnas.2303562120.

Eye Movements Can Be Decoded by Sounds They Generate in Ears, Study Shows

This illustration depicts a 3D computer-generated image of a group of Escherichia coli. Image credit: James Archer, CDC.

Study: Escherichia coli Bacteria Remember Their Swarming Experience for Several Generations

One of the first-ever photographs of the Attenborough’s long-beaked echidna (Zaglossus attenboroughi). Image credit: Expedition Cyclops.

Attenborough’s Long-Beaked Echidna Rediscovered After 60 Year-Absence to Science

Fernandez-Velasco et al. show that left-handedness is not associated with either a benefit or a deficit in spatial ability. Image credit: Adrian.

Left-Handedness is Not Linked to Better Spatial Skills: Study

The tiger (Panthera tigris). Image credit: Chiem Seherin.

Comparative Genomic Study Sheds New Light on Cat Evolution

The European wildcat (Felis silvestris). Image credit: Michael Gäbler / CC BY 3.0 Deed.

European Wildcats and Domestic Cats Did Not Mix Until 1960s, New Research Shows

Lauren Scott & Brittany Florkiewicz show that cat facial signals correspond to different social functions, which have likely been influenced by domestication. Image credit: Sci.News / Makieni777 / Rise-a-mui / Alexas_Fotos / Dorothe / Vaclav Zavada / Artem Makarov / Daga Roszkowska / Birgit / Pasi Mammela.

Study: Domestic Cats Have 276 Distinct Facial Expressions

Share This Page